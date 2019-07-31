Scientists say 10 warmest UK years have all been since 2002

LONDON — Britain’s weather service said the country’s 10 hottest years since the 19th century have all occurred since 2002, as climate change makes the United Kingdom warmer and wetter.

The Met Office said in its State of the UK Climate report Wednesday that 2014 was the warmest year in records going back to 1884. The runners-up are 2006, 2011, 2007, 2017, 2003, 2018, 2004, 2002, and 2005.

The 10 coldest years were all before 1964.