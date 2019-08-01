China bans ‘entertaining’ TV shows ahead of 70th anniversary

China ordered television channels to not broadcast shows that are “too entertaining,”— such as costume dramas — in the months leading up to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.

Instead, the country’s TV regulator provided a list of 86 programs that channels can broadcast ahead of the Oct. 1 anniversary date, which marks the founding of the modern Chinese state by the Communist Party.

The recommended shows focus on patriotic themes, such as the rise of the Chinese nation, its growing affluence and power, and the stories of national heroes, the National Radio and Television Administration, or NRTA, said in a statement posted to WeChat on Wednesday.