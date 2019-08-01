Mozambique peace accord brings hope of economic growth

GORONGOSA NATIONAL PARK, Mozambique — Mozambique’s president signed a permanent peace accord Thursday with the country’s main opposition party Renamo to end decades of hostilities that persisted after a devastating 15-year civil war that killed an estimated 1 million people.

The ceremony, held in a national wildlife park that was a rebel stronghold and a center of the conflict, brought hope for a new era of peace and economic growth in one of the world’s poorest countries, where an estimated 70 percent of the population lives on less than $2 per day.

It came as more than 5,200 of the former rebel group’s fighters were disarming just weeks before a visit by Pope Francis and a national election that will test the resolve of the two parties to sustain the peace.