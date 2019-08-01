Mozambique president and opposition leader sign peace accord, ending years of hostilities

GORONGOSA NATIONAL PARK, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique’s president and the leader of the Renamo opposition have signed a peace accord to end years of hostilities that followed a 15-year civil war.

Thousands of the former rebel group’s remaining fighters are disarming just weeks before a visit by Pope Francis and a national election that will test the now-political rivals’ new resolve.

President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade shook hands and embraced after Thursday’s signing.