Poland waives tax for young employees to counter emigration

A new law by the right-wing government took effect Thursday, slashing the personal income tax from 18 percent to zero for workers under the age of 26 below the income threshold. It is expected to boost the earnings of nearly 2 million Poles at home, and the government hopes it will also persuade young Poles working abroad to return home.

WARSAW — Poland on Thursday scrapped its personal income tax for young employees earning less than $22,000 a year, as part of a drive to reverse a brain drain and demographic decline that’s dimming the prospects of a country that is otherwise experiencing strong economic growth.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently said he hoped it would ‘‘prevent a further loss, a bleeding of the population that is especially painful for a nation, a society, when it concerns the young generation.’’

But there were strong doubts if the tax relief would stop the drain of talented and educated young Poles to London, Berlin, and other cities that offer higher wages and other opportunities.

‘‘I do not think it would stop me and my peers from leaving,’’ said Paulina Rokicka, a 19-year-old in Warsaw who works part-time at a TV station. ‘‘It seems to me that we will want to leave anyway because there are better prospects abroad than in Poland.’’

Introduced before fall parliamentary elections, the exemption is part of a larger package of social benefits that has earned the government strong voter support but raised worries about strains on state finances.

ASSOCIATED PRESS