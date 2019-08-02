China warns of retaliatory measures after Trump announces new tariffs

This means everything that China sells to the United States — from clothes and iPhones to chemicals and construction equipment— will have levies of between 10 percent and 25 percent on them starting in September.

Barely a day after negotiators from the two sides wrapped up talks in Shanghai, agreeing to meet again in September and keep working on a deal to end their protracted trade war, Trump announced Thursday that he would impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of untaxed imports from China.

BEIJING — Beijing on Friday sharply criticized President Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on everything that China exports to the United States, saying they were ‘‘not constructive’’ for reaching a trade deal and that Washington would have to ‘‘bear all the consequences’’ for its actions.

But few analysts here were surprised.

‘‘Trump is just being Trump, his usual but crazy self,’’ said Yao Xinchao, a professor of trade at the University of International Business and Economics. ‘‘By waving sticks at China, he means to reassert his hawkish position and rally support for his reelection, too.’’

China’s government, which had previously called this week’s talks ‘‘constructive,’’ issued angry warnings to the Trump administration over the action, which is designed to pressure Beijing into agreeing to fairer trading practices.

The Commerce Ministry said China ‘‘will have to take necessary countermeasures to defend its interests,’’ while the Foreign Ministry said it ‘‘opposes and deplores’’ the move.

‘‘The US moves to escalate trade frictions and hike tariffs are out of line with American and Chinese peoples’ interests and the interests of the world, and risk bringing the world economy into recession,’’ a Commerce Ministry spokesman said in a statement Friday.

‘‘China doesn’t want a trade war but is not afraid, and will have to fight one if necessary. We are hoping that the US will correct its wrongs and return to the right track of problem-solving on the basis of equality and mutual respect,’’ the statement said.

At the Foreign Ministry, spokeswoman Hua Chunying repeated that China would not budge and accused the United States of ‘‘flip-flopping.’’

‘‘The US just wants to fix its own problems at home through the negotiations,’’ she said. ‘‘It’s just like they’re drinking poisoned liquor to quench their thirst.’’

Angry over what he said were China’s consistently unfair trading practices, as evidenced by the huge trade surplus it enjoys with the United States, Trump has used a series of increasingly onerous tariffs to try to make Beijing agree not only to buy more American goods and services, but also to overhaul its regulatory system.

Trump has accused China of stealing intellectual property, forcing foreign companies to hand over their technology as the price of market entry, and subsidizing state-owned enterprises to give them competitive advantages. Many other governments from Europe to Japan share his complaints.

While Beijing has agreed to offer more protection to foreign investment, it has balked at being told by Washington how to run its economy. In addition to haggling over the content of a deal, the two sides are also squabbling over how any new rules would be enforced.

Trump is clearly growing frustrated at the slow pace of progress, having claimed in April that the two sides were on the brink of an ‘‘epic’’ deal. He is also apparently offended by reports that China is trying to slow-walk the negotiations, seemingly believing it will be able strike a more favorable deal the closer Trump gets to next year’s election.

The Chinese economy has slowed to its weakest rate of growth in 30 years, although it still remains within the government’s target range of 6 to 6.5 percent.

There is no doubt the trade war is playing some role in this, although analysts point out that much of China’s economic woes come from domestic factors, such as a burgeoning debt problem.

China’s industrial sector lost 5 million jobs last year, and between 1.8 and 1.9 million of them were a direct result of the trade war, according to a report released in July by China International Capital Corporation, a leading Chinese investment bank.

The longer the trade war goes on, the more businesses are likely to look at moving their supply chains out of China — a process sometimes called ‘‘decoupling’’ and one that the Trump administration is encouraging.

Beijing cannot match Washington dollar-for-dollar in a tariff battle because China simply does not buy anywhere near as much from the United States. The United States imported $558 billion worth of goods and services from China last year, whereas China bought only $179 billion from the United States, according to figures from the Office of the US Trade Representative.

But companies and business groups are becoming increasingly worried that Beijing will now use other measures to reciprocate.

‘‘Apart from retaliatory tariffs, China is also open to the idea of corporate sanctions, like what the US did to Huawei and other Chinese companies,’’ said a Commerce Ministry think tank spokesman, referring to sanctions that the Trump administration has imposed on Chinese technology companies such as ZTE and Huawei.

‘‘There could be more countermeasures from China if the US continues to encourage confrontations. Whoever starts a fight will pay a price for it,’’ he said.