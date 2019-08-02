Hong Kong civil servants voice anger at their own government as fresh unrest looms
HONG KONG — Thousands of civil servants and backers rallied Friday in an unprecedented show of support for protests over Hong Kong’s handling of its worst political crisis in decades.
The action came ahead of more unauthorized demonstrations planned for this weekend, when protesters and police are likely to face off again in potentially violent street battles.
Friday’s rally marked the first time that government workers have protested openly, revealing the depth of anger in Hong Kong. Participants, who were authorized to rally only in a small square in central Hong Kong, spilled out onto surrounding roads. Many stayed despite pouring rain, handing out fliers for a planned general strike on Monday.
‘‘Hong Kongers, fight on! Civil servants, fight on!’’ they shouted. ‘‘Revolution of our times!’’
The protests began months ago over now-shelved plans to allow extraditions to mainland China. But they have grown to include demands for an independent investigation into police use of force and the resignation of Carrie Lam, the city’s leader, while reviving a movement calling for true democracy in Hong Kong.
‘‘Given the current political situation in Hong Kong, there are no options’’ to be neutral, said an open letter, purportedly from civil servants from the Hong Kong government’s information services department. ‘‘To remain neutral is to be an accomplice to acts of oppression, bowing to the reign of terror.’’
One 36-year-old demonstrator who wanted to be identified only as a member of the Hong Kong Disciplined Services — which includes police, firefighters and immigration, customs and correctional officers — said he hesitated to attend for fear of losing his job. But in the end, he said, he decided he would have felt ashamed of himself if he had stayed home.