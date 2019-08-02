Hong Kong civil servants voice anger at their own government as fresh unrest looms

HONG KONG — Thousands of civil servants and backers rallied Friday in an unprecedented show of support for protests over Hong Kong’s handling of its worst political crisis in decades.

The action came ahead of more unauthorized demonstrations planned for this weekend, when protesters and police are likely to face off again in potentially violent street battles.

Friday’s rally marked the first time that government workers have protested openly, revealing the depth of anger in Hong Kong. Participants, who were authorized to rally only in a small square in central Hong Kong, spilled out onto surrounding roads. Many stayed despite pouring rain, handing out fliers for a planned general strike on Monday.