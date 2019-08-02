Rapper A$AP Rocky to be freed from jail in Sweden as judges mull case

Prosecutors asked that the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, get a six-month sentence during closing arguments Friday. Mayers told the court he thought community service would be a proper punishment for him.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the decision by the Stockholm District Court whether the three individuals, all American citizens, would be able to leave the country.

STOCKHOLM — Rapper A$AP Rocky and two other US suspects will be freed from jail until Aug. 14, when judges are expected to announce a verdict in the assault case against them, a Swedish court announced Friday.

The development comes after a witness in the A$AP Rocky assault case revised her story from initial police reports, testifying in a Swedish court Friday that she didn’t actually see the American rapper hitting a man with a bottle.

Advertisement

The young woman and her friend, testifying anonymously, were questioned via video link at Stockholm District Court.

Witness testimonies were the highlight of the third day of the trial where Mayers and two other suspects are accused by prosecutors of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30. The rapper’s bodyguard, identified as Timothy Leon Williams, also testified Friday.

Whether or not Jafari, who got into an argument with Mayers’ entourage in Stockholm, was hit with parts or a whole bottle has become one of the key issues at the trial.

Both women who testified Friday maintained their previous statements to police that they saw Mayers and his partners beating and kicking Jafari.

But one of the women recanted what she witnessed with the bottle. She said she heard the bottle being crushed, though she couldn’t say whether Mayers’ entourage threw the bottle to the ground or hit Jafari with it.

The trial has created a stir in US-Swedish diplomatic relations after President Trump weighed in to support the Grammy-nominated recording artist. Trump has spoken with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, offering to personally guarantee Mayers’ bail, but the Swedish leader said he couldn’t interfere in a legal case.