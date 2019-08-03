Overflowing toilets, bedbugs and high heat: Inside Mexico’s migrant detention centers

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador campaigned for the presidency last year on promises that his migration policy would break from his predecessors’ emphasis on enforcement and focus instead on respecting migrants’ human rights and treating them with dignity. But under threat from the Trump administration, he has reversed course and overseen a sharp increase in migrant detentions and deportations.

Mexico’s detention centers have at times reached triple, quadruple, and even quintuple their capacity. Detainees at some centers have endured extreme heat, bedbug infestations, overflowing toilets, days without showers, and shortages of food and decent health care.

ACAYUCAN, Mexico — Migrants have been held in a wrestling arena, at a fairground, and in government offices. They’ve been forced to sleep in hallways, on an outdoor basketball court.

Advertisement

This iron-fisted approach has helped lower the number of migrants trying to cross the southwest border of the United States. But it has also resulted in a crisis in Mexico’s detention centers that, critics say, is subjecting adults and children to inhumane conditions, exposing the Mexican government’s lack of preparedness, and serving as a glaring rebuke of López Obrador.

From April to June, Mexican authorities detained about 73,400 migrants, well more than double the number detained during the first three months of the year.

The sudden increase has created “unsustainable conditions” in many of Mexico’s approximately 60 centers, said Salva Lacruz, a coordinator at the Fray Matías Human Rights Center, a migrants’ advocacy group in the southern city of Tapachula. “Everything’s a disaster,” he said.

Under pressure from critics, including the government’s human-rights ombudsman, the López Obrador administration has acknowledged in recent days the sorry state of the detention system and has promised improvements.

In the meantime, however, conditions remain grim.

Interviews with several asylum seekers released in recent days from a large detention center here in Acayucan, a small city in southeastern Mexico, painted a picture of hardship and scarcity.

Advertisement

People slept on thin mattresses wherever they could find space. Others didn’t even have that, and stretched out on the ground. They spoke of poor-quality food — and not enough of it. And some said that even the drinking water would frequently run out.

Conditions within the detention system have been criticized for years. But the failings have become more evident in recent months amid the enforcement crackdown.

In April, after overseeing a sharp drop in detentions and deportations during his first four months in office, Lopez Obrador suddenly started to get tough on illegal immigration. Spurred by President Trump’s threats to close the border with Mexico to thwart illegal immigration, the Mexican government moved quickly to increase detentions and deportations.

These efforts accelerated in June when Trump threatened to impose punitive tariffs on Mexico.

But while the Mexican government may have been quick to respond to Trump’s demands, it apparently made little effort to prepare its detention network for the resulting stress.

The National Migration Institute, which oversees the migrant detention system, had already been struggling in the face of Lopez Obrador’s effort to bring down the cost of government. As part of this austerity program, the agency’s budget was cut 23 percent this year.

Since spring, reports of the deteriorating conditions have multiplied.

“There is concern about the violation of rights for people who will inevitably go to immigration stations,” the Citizens Council of the National Migration Institute, a group that advises the migration agency, said in a statement in mid-June. “Due to the increase in immigration containment, the stations become saturated, causing overcrowding and precarious conditions.”

Advertisement

Yet the situation has barely improved.

In an interview in his office, Edgar Corzo Sosa, rapporteur for migrant issues at the National Human Rights Commission, an autonomous government agency, said that in “a normal migration flow,” space in the system would be sufficient. But Mexico is experiencing what he called “an intense migration flow.”

Corzo picked up a document — the government’s daily population count for each of the detention centers — and began citing statistics.

In the northern border city of Reynosa, 210 migrants were crowded into a facility designed for 50, Corzo said. In a center in Palenque, there were 210, nearly double the capacity. Some 86 migrants were jammed into another center fit for 30.