Russia targets anti-graft group as unrest grows

The money-laundering case is a sharp escalation in the Kremlin’s drive to silence Navalny, the driving force behind a surge of public dissent in recent weeks, and to snuff out opposition to President Vladimir Putin, whose popularity has slumped as Russia’s economy continues to stagnate.

The case against his organization, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, was opened by the Investigative Committee, Russia’s version of the FBI, the state news agency Tass reported. It involved funding for the anticorruption group’s work of around $15 million in “money obtained by criminal means.”

MOSCOW — As thousands of riot police flooded central Moscow Saturday to curb protests calling for fair elections, Russian authorities announced they had opened a criminal investigation into money laundering against an anticorruption organization led by Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition activist.

Fearful that even modest peaceful protests could snowball into a serious challenge to Putin and his so-far secret plans for what will happen when his supposedly final term ends in 2024, authorities have taken an increasingly hard line against all forms of public dissent.

Navalny was arrested and sentenced to 30 days in jail last month for organizing an authorized protest after the authorities barred several opposition candidates from running for Moscow’s City Council. Officials claimed that the candidates had falsified signatures on petitions to run, a charge the opposition candidates denied.

A day after an unauthorized election protest in Moscow on July 27, Navalny was hospitalized with what officials called a “severe allergic reaction” in jail. But his regular physician, Anastasy Vasilyeva, attributed his swollen face and burned eyes to possible poisoning with a “chemical substance.”

On Saturday, a police officer grabbed Lyubov Sobol, another prominent opposition figure, as she took a taxi to a protest along the Boulevard Ring, a pedestrian walkway in the center of Moscow.

OVD-Info, an independent group that monitors arrests, reported that more than 690 people had been detained by Saturday afternoon. (Last weekend’s protests drew nearly 1,400 arrests.) Most are likely to be released at the end of the day, but some of those detained in earlier protests have been charged with rioting, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

Among those detained on Saturday was Igor Kalyapin, a member of Putin’s human rights commission. In an interview from a police van with TV Rain, an independent online channel, Kalyapin said that he had not taken part in the protest and had simply been shooting a video with his cellphone.

He said “there is no legal basis whatsoever” for his being grabbed by members of Russia’s National Guard, a security force whose chief, Putin’s former bodyguard, last year threatened to “make nice, juicy mincemeat” of Navalny.

The huge display of police muscle on Saturday seems to have deterred many people from joining the second weekend protest march, which had been called by Navalny’s organization and other opposition groups to denounce the exclusion of the dissident candidates from the September election.

After years of denouncing Navalny and like-minded Russians as a “nonsystem opposition” bent on overturning Russia’s established order, the Kremlin has prompted fury by making it impossible for them to enter the political system.

Konstantin Yankauskas, a would-be candidate barred from taking part in the September elections, was released from prison on Saturday — and then bundled into a police van waiting for him outside the detention center.

The crowds were far smaller than the July 27 rally outside Moscow City Hall. Instead of congregating in one place, Saturday’s protesters were scattered along an inner ring road. A group of protesters clapped as they walked past a statute of Vladimir Vysotsky, a late-Soviet-era counterculture icon.

As with last weekend’s protest, which the authorities condemned as a “mass disturbance,” Saturday’s march was peaceful, with violence coming only from police officers.