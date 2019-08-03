Snubbed by North Korea, Pompeo hits other Asian turbulence

After three days in Bangkok that the Trump administration had expected could herald an end to the impasse in North Korea negotiations, Pompeo instead departed without progress on that front as Pyongyang continued to launch ballistic missiles, heightening unease over prospects for a denuclearization deal. Pompeo expressed disappointment that the North had sent neither its foreign minister nor a counterpart for the chief US negotiator to the Thai capital.

BANGKOK — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Thailand on Saturday with his hopes for resuming nuclear talks with North Korea dashed, while facing an escalating trade war with China and a potentially devastating breakdown in relations between key American allies Japan and South Korea.

‘‘I always look forward to a chance to talk with him,’’ Pompeo said on Friday after it became clear he would not be seeing the North Koreans. ‘‘I wish they’d have come here.’’

Yet despite what he and other US officials say are ongoing lower-level contacts with Pyongyang, there is no date or venue set for a resumption in negotiations more than a month after President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un met at the De-Militarized Zone separating the two Koreas. At that time, administration officials said they believed a new round of talks was just weeks away.

In one of several signs of heightened tensions in Asia, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday he was in favor of deploying ground-based missiles to the region, a day after the United States formally pulled out of a Cold War-era arms treaty that directly limited such weapons.

Esper, speaking to reporters on his way to Australia, said he would like to see the deployment within “months” but did not specify an exact timeline, the types of weapons the United States would deploy, and where they would be positioned.

Such a move would likely anger China and North Korea, two countries that have long opposed the deployment of US military hardware anywhere near their borders. On Friday, the United States announced it would withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces agreement .

In Seoul, thousands of South Koreans, waving banners and chanting anti-Japan slogans, marched to express their anger at Japan’s decision to downgrade South Korea’s trade status amid an escalating diplomatic row.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.