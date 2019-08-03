Violence in Afghanistan takes high toll on civilians despite the promise of peace talks

A shock wave and shrapnel hurtled upward from a hidden mine, killing 34 passengers and leaving 17 more burned and bloody. The nearest hospital was many miles away in Herat. Hours later, news photos from there showed a small boy lying in bed, his face pocked with cuts, and a young man sitting up, both arms bandaged and his face badly swollen.

KABUL — The long-distance bus, traveling on a remote stretch of highway in western Afghanistan this week, was crammed with families, students, and workers. They were headed cross-country on a regularly scheduled 300-mile trip from Herat city to Kandahar city when a sudden, violent blast erupted beneath the bus.

Advertisement

‘‘It was a shameful incident,’’ said Sakina Hussaini, a member of the Herat provincial council and a volunteer for a group that helps civilian victims of violence. She said Friday that she had attended nine funerals in the past week, including services for six members of one family.

The Taliban denied through a spokesman that it was responsible for Wednesday’s bus bombing, but Afghan officials said the insurgents had planted mines along the highway to target military convoys.

The Farah bus massacre was the worst attack during a week that left more than 200 civilians dead across the country as the Taliban and its pro-government adversaries fight to gain leverage in US-Taliban peace talks that began in September.

Also this week, 20 were killed in Kabul last Sunday in an assault on the political party headquarters of Amrullah Saleh, a vice presidential candidate in elections planned for Sept. 28. The attack also left 50 more people injured. No group has claimed the Kabul assault, but Saleh accused the Taliban, which he relentlessly opposes.

The heightened warfare on both sides has taken a significant toll on civilians, according to a report released this past week by the UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan. The report said that 3,812 civilians had been killed or injured in conflict in the first half of 2019 — with more harmed by Afghan government forces or government-allied foreign forces than by the insurgents.

Advertisement

The overall number of civilian casualties in the first half of 2019 fell 27 percent over the same period in 2018 and was the lowest half-year casualty figure since 2012. But the report also notes a 27 percent increase in the number of civilian deaths from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2019.

The UN report said pro-government forces killed 717 Afghans and injured 680 in the first half of 2019, 30 percent more than in the first half of 2018, and that 363 civilians including 89 children were killed and 61 injured in American or Afghan airstrikes. It said that Taliban and Islamic State forces killed 531 Afghans and injured 1,437, including in targeted attacks on political, tribal, and religious figures.

UN officials called this high casualty level ‘‘shocking and unacceptable’’ and called on all groups in the conflict to do more to protect civilians. They said that last year was the deadliest for civilians in the 18-year war, with 3,804 killed and 7,000 injured.

American officials expect to resume talks shortly with the Taliban and hope by September to reach an initial agreement that would include withdrawing several thousand US troops in exchange for Taliban pledges to renounce Al Qaeda, honor a cease-fire, and meet soon with Afghan officials to negotiate a future political system and sharing of power.

Advertisement

But the violence continued unabated as peace talks inched along. Statistics compiled by the US military showed that since resuming its offensive in April, the Taliban has killed or injured 1,158 civilians.

‘‘The Taliban’s commitment to reduce violence has proven empty,’’ said US Army Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the US-led military mission here. ‘‘The Taliban . . . increased the number of suicide, roadside and car bombings that have left hundreds of innocent Afghans, including scores of women and children, dead and injured.’’