Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid
RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him behind bars and walking out the penitentiary’s main door in her place, authorities said.
But prison officials reported that the nervousness displayed by Clauvino da Silva, also known as ‘‘Shorty,’’ as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave him away.
His plan was apparently to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the jail. Police are looking into her possible role as an accomplice in Saturday’s escape attempt.
A Brazilian official released photos Sunday showing da Silva in a silicon girl’s mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt.
