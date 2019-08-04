Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid

A man who authorities identified as jailed Brazilian drug trafficker Clauvino da Silva failed to escape from the prison while disguised as his daughter. (Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him behind bars and walking out the penitentiary’s main door in her place, authorities said.

But prison officials reported that the nervousness displayed by Clauvino da Silva, also known as ‘‘Shorty,’’ as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave him away.