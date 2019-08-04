Kashmir tensions intensify amid India-Pakistan skirmishes
SRINAGAR, India — Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, as India has deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region.
Indian firing Sunday along the Line of Control that separates Kashmir between the archrivals wounded a woman, and the ongoing skirmishes spread fear in border villages, Pakistani police said. The frontier residents on the Pakistani side are either moving out to safer places or have begun construction of new bunkers, with some strengthening existing shelters near their homes.
Pakistan and India, which both claim Kashmir in its entirety, routinely blame each other for initiating border skirmishes, but the latest ones come amid the Indian government’s evacuation order of tourists and Hindu pilgrims and a buildup of troops in its part of the region.
Advertisement
The measures have sparked fears in Kashmir that New Delhi is planning to scrap an Indian constitutional provision that forbids Indians from outside the region from buying land in the Muslim-majority territory. In recent days, Hindu-majority India has deployed at least 10,000 troops in Kashmir, with media reports of a further 25,000 ordered to one of the world’s most militarized regions.
Thousands of additional Indian soldiers on Sunday began camping in police stations and government buildings in several areas of the region.
Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan condemned the shelling by India and warned on Twitter that the situation has the potential to ‘‘blow up into a regional crisis.’’ He reiterated that ‘‘the only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir.’’
Later Sunday, Khan and Pakistani political and military leaders on the country’s national security committee met and expressed concerns over what it called ‘‘India’s destabilizing efforts’’ in the region, saying its recent buildup of forces is adding fuel to fire.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is scheduled to chair a national security meeting on Monday.
Associated Press