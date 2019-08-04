Kashmir tensions intensify amid India-Pakistan skirmishes

SRINAGAR, India — Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, as India has deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region.

Indian firing Sunday along the Line of Control that separates Kashmir between the archrivals wounded a woman, and the ongoing skirmishes spread fear in border villages, Pakistani police said. The frontier residents on the Pakistani side are either moving out to safer places or have begun construction of new bunkers, with some strengthening existing shelters near their homes.

Pakistan and India, which both claim Kashmir in its entirety, routinely blame each other for initiating border skirmishes, but the latest ones come amid the Indian government’s evacuation order of tourists and Hindu pilgrims and a buildup of troops in its part of the region.