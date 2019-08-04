Sudan factions sign agreement paving way for civilian rule

“Today, we turn a conflict-ridden page in Sudan’s history,” Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan, the deputy chief of the military council that took over after al-Bashir’s ouster, said at the signing event.

Protest leaders hugged and congratulated one another with tearful smiles after officials signed the agreement. Representatives of both sides lifted up their copies of the deal.

Sudan’s ruling military council and pro-democracy protesters Sunday initialed a constitutional declaration aimed at paving the way for a transition to civilian rule after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir and months of unrest.

Hundreds gathered outside the hall where the document was signed, singing and chanting, “Civilian government is ours!”

The African Union envoy, Mohamed el-Hassan Lebatt, had announced at a news conference in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, shortly before dawn Saturday that the two sides had reached an agreement for a three-year transitional period, prompting applause and celebrations in the streets.

Mohanad Hamid, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association, one of the main organizations behind the protest movement, described the deal as “a breakthrough.”

“It is a success and a great step forward toward establishing democracy in Sudan,” he said in an interview.

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the military council, told the TV channel Al Hadath, “This is the agreement the Sudanese people have been waiting for since the independence” from Britain in 1956.

The Arab League also welcomed the deal.

The agreement between Sudan’s factions comes after a popular uprising that began in December with a demonstration against the soaring price of bread. The protests expanded into a movement that led to the removal of al-Bashir after 30 years in power.

The latest round of negotiations took place over two nights beginning Thursday. One of the points that had been left undecided was the fate of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary run by Hamdan. According to the agreement signed Sunday, the forces will be overseen by the Sudanese army.

Another point of contention was the possibility of absolute immunity from prosecution for military generals for past actions, including protest-related violence. The agreement established that immunity could be lifted for a convicted military official based on a vote by a legislative body made up of representatives from the pro-democracy movements, Hamid said.

Al-Rayah al-Sadig, a leading member of the Sudanese Professionals Association, said in an interview that a new prime minister, chosen by the Forces for Freedom and Change, the main pro-democracy coalition, would be named immediately after the official signing ceremony for the constitutional declaration on Aug. 17.