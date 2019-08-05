Colombia gives citizenship to children of Venezuelan parents

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Venezuelan migrant Wuendy Villamizar fled Venezuela by foot while seven months pregnant to ensure she gave birth in Colombia.

Her infant son was born healthy at a border hospital earlier this year but has gone without one of the most basic human rights: Citizenship.

That changed Monday when President Iván Duque announced that his government will grant citizenship to more than 24,000 babies like Santiago Josue who were born to Venezuelan parents in Colombia and are at risk of statelessness.