Colombia gives citizenship to children of Venezuelan parents
BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Venezuelan migrant Wuendy Villamizar fled Venezuela by foot while seven months pregnant to ensure she gave birth in Colombia.
Her infant son was born healthy at a border hospital earlier this year but has gone without one of the most basic human rights: Citizenship.
That changed Monday when President Iván Duque announced that his government will grant citizenship to more than 24,000 babies like Santiago Josue who were born to Venezuelan parents in Colombia and are at risk of statelessness.
The 26-year-old mother of three is still overwhelmed trying to provide for her family while living in Colombia without any legal status herself, but knowing that her youngest will be entitled to the same rights as any other citizen came as a relief.
Advertisement
Duque hailed the resolution as a sign of solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who continue to flee a political and economic crisis. More than 1.4 million Venezuelans are now residing in the neighboring Andean nation, more than any other country.
Under the new framework, children born to Venezuelan parents in Colombia as of Aug. 19, 2015, will have the right to citizenship. The measure is slated to be in effect for two years.
ASSOCIATED PRESS