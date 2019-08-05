Explosives-packed car kills 20, injures dozens in Cairo collision
CAIRO — A car packed with explosives detonated in downtown Cairo on Monday, killing at least 20 and injuring 47, Egypt’s Interior Ministry said. It was the highest terrorism-related death toll in the capital in more than two years.
The government initially said the early-morning blast was caused by the collision of four cars. But later in the day, the Interior Ministry said the explosives-filled car was actually on its way to commit an attack in another part of the capital.
‘‘The technical inspection also indicated that the vehicle contained explosives that caused the blast when the car collided with the other cars,’’ the ministry said in a statement. ‘‘It is estimated that the car was being driven to a place to be used in carrying out a terrorist operation elsewhere.’’
The statement added that the car was stolen a few months ago from the province of Menufia, 55 miles north of Cairo.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. But Egyptian authorities were quick to blame Hasm, a militant group that emerged three years ago and has claimed several attacks. Egypt accuses Hasm of being the militant arm of the banned Muslim Brotherhood. The Islamist movement, once a political force, has denied the allegations.
The blast started a fire that triggered the partial evacuation of the National Cancer Institute, the capital’s main cancer hospital, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry.
WASHINGTON POST