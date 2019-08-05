Uruguay, Venezuela tell their citizens not to travel to US in light of ‘hate crimes’
EL PASO, Texas — Two Latin American governments with US travel advisories have warned of the dangers of visiting the United States after two mass shootings over the weekend left more than 30 people dead.
Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry urged citizens who travel to the US to take ‘‘extreme precautions.’’
In a release, the ministry said US authorities can’t prevent the shootings because of ‘‘indiscriminate possession of firearms’’ and advised Uruguayans to avoid large public events including shopping centers, art and food festivals, and religious gatherings.
The US State Department downgraded Uruguay’s travel status Friday from ‘‘normal precaution’’ to ‘‘increased caution’’ because of increased crime.
Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting that its citizens ‘‘postpone travel’’ to the US in light of ‘‘violence and indiscriminate hate crimes.’’
The US has warned its citizens against any travel to Venezuela.