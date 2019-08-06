China warns US against sending missiles to Asia amid fears of an arms race

“We call on the US to exercise restraint,” Fu said in a Foreign Ministry statement Tuesday. “China will not stand idly by and will be forced to take countermeasures if the US deploys intermediate-range ground-based missiles in this part of the world.”

A Chinese arms control official, Fu Cong, delivered the warning three days after Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he favored deploying such missiles to the region “sooner rather than later.” Esper did not give an exact timeline or a possible base for the missiles but suggested it would take months, potentially 18 or more, to field the weapons.

China warned it would “not stand idly by” if the United States deployed ground-based missiles to Asia, as a bruising trade war and strained relations fueled fears of an arms race among Beijing, Washington, and Moscow.

Advertisement

Fu did not specify what countermeasures China would take in response to a deployment. He did say, though, that China had “no interest” in arms control talks with the United States and Russia — a step toward President Trump’s ambition of a three-way nuclear accord.

The Trump administration has argued that Russian-American arms agreements are outdated in the context of a rising China, and Friday the United States formally pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty of 1987, or INF, on the grounds of Russian violations.

Fu said the US withdrawal from the treaty would have “a direct negative impact” on global stability and security and called it a “pretext” for a US weapons buildup.

Russia has denied violating the INF and objected to the US withdrawal but expressed interest in new negotiations. Explaining China’s resistance to those talks, Fu cited the disparity in weapons stockpiles, saying, “I do not think it is reasonable or even fair to expect China to participate in any nuclear reduction negotiations at this stage.”

Advertisement

Together, the United States and Russia hold more than 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons, according to the Federation of American Scientists, a nonprofit based in Washington. The group estimates that the United States has about 1,750 deployed warheads, Russia has about 1,600, and China about 290.

Fu said that China took part in multilateral discussions on arms and that it would “not participate in any nuclear arms race.”

Chinese protests have done little to quell fears of a new global arms race. On Tuesday, Ernest J. Moniz, an energy secretary in the Obama administration, and former Senator Sam Nunn of Georgia published an article in Foreign Affairs warning that a “toxic mix of decaying arms control and new advanced weaponry” have made a nuclear exchange between Russia and the United States “disturbingly plausible.”

“Its essential elements are already present today; all that is needed is a spark to light the tinder,” they wrote.

US officials have repeatedly warned about Chinese and Russian buildups. Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley Jr., director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said in May that China was likely to diversify and “at least double the size of its nuclear stockpile” over the next decade. Russia’s nuclear stockpile was “likely to grow significantly,” he said.

The Trump administration has also made efforts to modernize its stockpile, releasing a plan last year about how it could improve the US arsenal, including tactical nuclear weapons.

Experts say the most likely locations for a US deployment would be South Korea or Japan, although Tokyo has recently been improving its relations with China.

Advertisement

Fu said that the deployment of missiles to a US ally in the Pacific would be like “deploying missiles at the doorsteps of China.” Even on the US territory of Guam, he said, a deployment would be “a very provocative action” and could be “very dangerous.”

He added a warning to US allies in the region, naming Japan, South Korea, and Australia. China called on “our neighboring countries to exercise prudence and not to allow US deployment on its territory,” he said, “because that will not serve the national security interests of these countries.”

China has flexed its economic muscles in the past to punish US allies. After South Korea let the United States install an anti-missile system there, China called for a wide boycott of South Korean products and railed against its neighbor for more than a year. Since then, Chinese-American relations have only deteriorated in the wake of a two-year trade war that has battered both countries and sown mutual distrust.