Groups: Yemen airport closure ‘death sentence’ for thousands
CAIRO — The Saudi-led coalition’s closure of the airport in Yemen’s capital, Sana, has prevented thousands of sick civilians from traveling abroad for urgent medical treatment, two international aid groups said in a joint statement.
According to the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, the Sana airport’s three-year closure has amounted to a ‘‘death sentence’’ for many sick Yemenis.
The two groups appealed late Monday to Yemen’s warring parties to come to an agreement to reopen the airport for commercial flights to ‘‘alleviate humanitarian suffering caused by the closure.’’
The Saudi-led coalition, backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has been at war with the rebels, known as Houthis, since 2015 and has imposed a blockade on ports that supply Houthi-controlled areas.
‘‘As if bullets, bombs, and cholera did not kill enough people, the airport closure is condemning thousands more to a premature death,’’ said Mohammed Abdi, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s director in Yemen.
‘‘There is no justification for preventing very sick civilians from leaving the country to get life-saving medical treatment,’’ he added.
The Iran-backed Houthis overran Sana in 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene the following year to try to restore the government to power.
