EU open to Brexit talks but refuses to modify divorce deal
BRUSSELS — The European Union said its door remained open should British Prime Minister Boris Johnson want to discuss his country’s departure from the bloc but it insisted that the Brexit divorce agreement cannot be renegotiated.
EU Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said Tuesday the Brexit agreement ‘‘is the best possible deal’’ that Britain is going to get.
Johnson said he will take Britain out of the trade bloc on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, raising fears of a damaging no-deal exit.
He said the backstop arrangement to keep goods flowing smoothly between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland in the UK would bind his country to European trade rules and must be dropped from the Brexit agreement.
Breidthardt said Brussels is available should Britain ‘‘wish to hold talks and clarify its position in more detail.’’
Associated Press