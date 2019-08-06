EU open to Brexit talks but refuses to modify divorce deal

BRUSSELS — The European Union said its door remained open should British Prime Minister Boris Johnson want to discuss his country’s departure from the bloc but it insisted that the Brexit divorce agreement cannot be renegotiated.

EU Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said Tuesday the Brexit agreement ‘‘is the best possible deal’’ that Britain is going to get.

Johnson said he will take Britain out of the trade bloc on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, raising fears of a damaging no-deal exit.