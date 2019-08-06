Pentagon chief says a solo incursion by Turkey into Syria is ‘unacceptable,’ but doesn’t pledge to stop it

TOKYO — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday the United States does not ‘‘have any ambition to abandon’’ Kurdish units in Syria that face possible military incursion from Turkey, but he stopped short of pledging to defend them.

‘‘Clearly, we believe that any unilateral action by them would be unacceptable,’’ Esper said of Turkey, speaking to reporters on a flight from New Zealand to Japan. ‘‘So, what we’re trying to do now is work out an arrangement to address their concerns.’’