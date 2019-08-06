Venezuelans brace for more hardship after Trump stiffens sanctions

CARACAS — Venezuelans were bracing for more hardship Tuesday after President Trump announced plans to impose a Cuba-style embargo against what he called the ‘‘illegitimate’’ government of President Nicolás Maduro.

‘‘No dictator has been ousted due to an embargo,’’ said Neyda London, a 54-year-old store manager who was filling her car at a gas station in the capital Tuesday. ‘‘I do appreciate, though, that the international pressure continues.’’

Trump’s executive order late Monday imposes a full embargo on Maduro’s government, putting the nation on a footing similar to Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria. The measure follows months of stiffening sanctions.