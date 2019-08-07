Canadian Teenage Murder Suspects Found Dead, Police Say

The Canadian police said Wednesday that they believe they have located the bodies of two teenagers suspected of killing three people in an isolated stretch of British Columbia.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been the subject of an intense two-week manhunt that riveted the country. An autopsy was underway to confirm their identities, Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, the commanding officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a news conference. But she said the police were confident the bodies were the teenagers.

The bodies were found in northern Manitoba, the police said. MacLatchy said the investigation had a breakthrough Friday after police officers discovered personal items belonging to the suspects on the shorelines of the Nelson River.