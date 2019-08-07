Lawmaker Kicked Out of Kenyan Parliament for Taking Baby to Work

NAIROBI — A Kenyan lawmaker was kicked out of the parliamentary chamber on Wednesday for bringing her infant daughter in with her, in a move that drew outrage from some fellow politicians and the public.

The lawmaker, Zuleikha Hassan, said she took her baby with her to work at the National Assembly in Nairobi, the

Kenyan capital, after an emergency had left her without child care.

“I said, ‘Why should I stay at home and not go to work, just because of the baby?’ ” she said. “Why should they criminalize having a baby? So, I said, ‘I’m going to Parliament with a baby.’ ”