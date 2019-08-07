Lawmaker Kicked Out of Kenyan Parliament for Taking Baby to Work
NAIROBI — A Kenyan lawmaker was kicked out of the parliamentary chamber on Wednesday for bringing her infant daughter in with her, in a move that drew outrage from some fellow politicians and the public.
The lawmaker, Zuleikha Hassan, said she took her baby with her to work at the National Assembly in Nairobi, the
Kenyan capital, after an emergency had left her without child care.
“I said, ‘Why should I stay at home and not go to work, just because of the baby?’ ” she said. “Why should they criminalize having a baby? So, I said, ‘I’m going to Parliament with a baby.’ ”
She also lamented the lack of child care facilities at the government buildings, and said that with more young women getting into the workforce, “the spaces have to be more sensitive, especially for younger women who are in childbearing age.”
In video from inside the chamber, a baby’s soft babbling can be heard in the background as the speaker of Parliament demands that Hassan leave.
Those who demanded Hassan’s removal cited a rule that bans “strangers” — people other than elected members — inside the chamber, saying the regulation applies to children.
