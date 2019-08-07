Paris child at risk of lead poisoning after Notre Dame fire

PARIS — Health officials in Paris said Wednesday that a young boy needs medical monitoring because tests conducted after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire showed that he was at risk of lead poisoning.

The child doesn’t need treatment yet, the Regional Health Authority said in a statement Tuesday. Checks are being conducted to determine whether the lead came from the April 15 fire or another source.

The child’s school, near the cathedral, was closed in July due to high lead levels found on its grounds.