Police patrol Rome’s Spanish Steps to enforce sitting ban
ROME — Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn perched there without a care in the 1953 film ‘‘Roman Holiday.’’ But the Spanish Steps in Rome are no longer a place for sitting.
Enforcing an ordinance that took effect last month, police officers patrolled the famed stone staircase Wednesday to tell locals and visitors ‘‘please, no sitting’’ on one of the Eternal City’s
most recognizable landmarks.
The 137 steps built in the 1720s have long been a popular spot to people-watch, hang out, and pause for a breath. Rome’s official tourism website describes the steps as a passageway ‘‘but even more so a place for meeting and a pleasant rest.’’
But as of July 8, sitting, eating, and drinking on them is illegal and can result in a fine of up to $450.
The ordinance also applies to other photogenic sites
in Rome, like the Trevi Fountain.
Watching officers motion for seated visitors to get up, Italian tourist Tommaso Galletta said he disagreed with the sitting ban.
‘‘This monument is so beautiful. There was a child sitting who was tired, sitting down with his father a few minutes ago, and the traffic officer asked them to stand up,’’ Galletta said.
Others took no issue with the ban.
‘‘If we have to follow the regulation, we have to follow it,’’ said Jurgen Meier, a German tourist.
associated press