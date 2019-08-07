Russian couple face losing custody of child after protest

MOSCOW — The city’s ombudsman for children’s rights and members of a presidential council have expressed outrage over Russian prosecutors trying to take a 1-year-old boy from his parents because they allegedly brought him to an unauthorized protest.

The ombudsman, Yevgeny Bunimovich, denounced the custody removal request prosecutors filed Tuesday as ‘‘political blackmail involving children’’ and said he wrote Moscow’s chief prosecutor to urge dropping a criminal case against the parents.

Prosecutors alleged in a court petition seeking the withdrawal of parental rights that Olga and Dmitri Prokazov endangered their son by taking him to a July 27 protest rally and handing the child to a man who is now being sought on charges of organizing mass riots.