Russian couple face losing custody of child after protest
MOSCOW — The city’s ombudsman for children’s rights and members of a presidential council have expressed outrage over Russian prosecutors trying to take a 1-year-old boy from his parents because they allegedly brought him to an unauthorized protest.
The ombudsman, Yevgeny Bunimovich, denounced the custody removal request prosecutors filed Tuesday as ‘‘political blackmail involving children’’ and said he wrote Moscow’s chief prosecutor to urge dropping a criminal case against the parents.
Prosecutors alleged in a court petition seeking the withdrawal of parental rights that Olga and Dmitri Prokazov endangered their son by taking him to a July 27 protest rally and handing the child to a man who is now being sought on charges of organizing mass riots.
Speaking Tuesday on
independent Dozhd TV, Dmitri Prokazov said his family was on a walk in central Moscow at the time of the rally but did not participate in the protest.
Members of the presidential human rights council also criticized the custody petition, which is part of a slew of criminal cases launched in the wake of protests challenging the Kremlin.
Police aggressively cracked down on the July 27 rally protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates from Moscow’s city council election and on another demonstration a week later.
