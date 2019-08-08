First Eurasian lynx born in Pyrenees in almost a century

BARCELONA — A Spanish nature conservation center says that the first baby lynx has been born in the Pyrenees in nearly a century.

The Eurasian lynx is considered extinct in the Spanish and French Pyrenees, and the last time it was witnessed in these mountains was in the 1930s.

The MónNatura Pirineus center released images of the baby feline cavorting on Wednesday, two months after it was born in captivity.