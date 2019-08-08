Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for his successor’s ouster

MOSCOW — Kyrgyzstan’s former president urged his supporters Thursday to push for the ouster of the Central Asian nation’s government, following a failed police attempt to arrest him that left one policeman dead and nearly 80 people injured.

Almazbek Atambayev, who was in office from 2011 to 2017, accused his successor and one-time protégé Sooronbai Jeenbekov of fabricating false criminal charges against him to stifle criticism. He urged his supporters to rally Thursday in the capital, Bishkek, to demand Jeenbekov’s resignation.

Police attempts to arrest Atambayev at his residence outside the capital failed Wednesday after his supporters rushed to his defense and clashed with police. A police officer later died of injuries at a hospital, and 79 people were injured, according to official statements.