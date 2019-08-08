Lebanese daily publishes blank edition to protest crisis

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s only English-language daily protested the country’s deteriorating economic and political conditions by publishing a blank edition Thursday, calling it an ‘‘alarm bell.’’

Each page of The Daily Star’s Thursday edition bore a single phrase referring to one of the country’s problems, including government deadlock, rising public debt, increasing sectarian rhetoric, and unemployment. The back page had a photo of a cedar tree, a national symbol, with a caption reading: ‘‘Wake up before it’s too late!’’

‘‘We are sounding the alarm bell over the many challenges the country is facing,’’ the paper’s editor-in-chief Nadim Ladki told the Associated Press. ‘‘It’s a call on everyone — politicians, activists, ordinary people — to pull together in the same direction to resolve the crises and challenges.’’