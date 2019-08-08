Maduro government pulls out of talks with Venezuela opposition over US sanctions

‘‘In this case, we cannot sit down with people who celebrate this criminal economic blockade that the US has imposed on us.’’ He called instead for a march on Saturday to reject the embargo.

‘‘The people have asked me why I’m in a dialogue with people who have tried to assassinate, overthrow, and fill the country with violence, but we have still done it,’’ Maduro said in a televised phone interview late Wednesday.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said his government was pulling out of talks with the opposition two days after the United States imposed a Cuba-style embargo on the crisis-ridden South American nation.

The latest round of talks, the sixth in a series of conversations being mediated by Norway since May, were scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Barbados. The opposition delegation, sent by National Assembly President Juan Guaidó, was already on the Caribbean island, leaders confirmed.

‘‘We are in Barbados to seek an agreement that ends Venezuelans’ suffering,’’ Stalin González, who has represented the opposition in the talks, wrote in a tweet. The government has ‘‘spent days saying that they believe in peace and the Oslo mechanism but they fear the possibility of a real political change in the country.’’

President Trump announced the embargo Monday after months of escalating sanctions on government officials and institutions in the collapsing oil nation, devastated by more than a decade of economic mismanagement. More than 4 million people have fled amid hyperinflation, power outages, and shortages of food, water, and medicine.

The new sanctions freeze government assets and prohibit transactions with its officials, putting the country on a similar footing with Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

The Venezuelan government has described the embargo as an attack against the whole population.

‘‘President Nicolás Maduro Moros has decided not to send the Venezuelan delegation this time given the brutal and grave aggression perpetrated by the Trump administration against Venezuela,’’ the foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Guaidó, recognized by the United States and more than 50 other nations as Venezuela’s rightful leader, has defended the embargo, arguing that it will protect the country’s assets and prevent the government from benefiting from business with foreign investors. He has noted that it includes ‘‘humanitarian exceptions’’ for food and medicines, and says it will protect the private sector.

The opposition-led National Assembly declared Guaidó interim president in January after Maduro claimed victory in elections widely viewed as fraudulent. Guaidó has called for free and fair elections.

But after quickly rallying support from a majority of Venezuelans early this year, the opposition movement has struggled to maintain momentum. Polls show that the number of Venezuelans who believe change will come in the short term has dropped in recent months.

The government and the opposition sat down for a first round of talks in May.

Trump administration officials have expressed skepticism. National security adviser John Bolton said this week the negotiations were ‘‘not serious.’’

Analysts say the embargo is a sign that the United States is unhappy with the talks.

The United States, analyst Mariano de Alba said, has shown that ‘‘it believes that to make more likely a solution to the crisis, pressure has to increase, specifically economic pressure.’’

Analysts and ordinary Venezuelans have expressed concern that the sanctions could hit the population hard without accelerating Maduro’s exit. The president still controls territory and the military.

A failed dialogue, de Alba said, could mean further the radicalization of repression from a government that has for years jailed, tortured, and forced dissidents into exile.

Maduro singled out Bolton in his televised phone interview.

‘‘John Bolton, with all his hate, won’t be able to fight us,’’ he said. ‘‘Bolton should be worried about indiscriminate violence in his own country.’’