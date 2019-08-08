Yes, scientists have created Chernobyl vodka; no, it’s not radioactive

What can be done with the deserted land in Ukraine after Chernobyl’s catastrophic nuclear disaster? Three decades on, researchers have an idea.

Introducing ‘‘Atomik’’ vodka, a new spirit produced from crops grown in Chernobyl’s exclusion zone.

A team of British scientists worked alongside colleagues in Ukraine to produce the vodka, made with grain and water from the abandoned region, on a farm near the site of the 1986 accident.