Australia issues new rules for police investigating leaks to media
CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government on Friday told police to consider the importance of a free and open press when investigating leaked documents after raids on journalists’ offices and a home in June sparked outrage about suppression of free speech.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said he sent a formal direction to Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin, who answers to Dutton, outlining the government’s expectations of police investigating journalists and media organizations over unauthorized documents leaked by government employees.
The direction seems to reduce the likelihood of the government authorizing charges against News Corp. journalist Annika Smethurst as well as Australian Broadcasting Corp. reporters Dan Oakes and Sam Clark, who were targeted in police raids on ABC’s Sydney headquarters and the newspaper political editor’s Canberra home.
Advertisement
‘‘I expect the AFP to take into account the importance of a free and open press in Australia’s democratic society and to consider broader public interest implications before undertaking investigative action involving a professional journalist or news media organization in relation to an unauthorized disclosure of material,’’ Dutton said in a statement.
Dutton also told Colvin to ‘‘exhaust alternative investigative actions’’ before considering involving journalists or media organizations and to seek the media’s voluntary assistance.
Police are also directed to ask government agencies for a ‘‘harm statement’’ detailing how a leak was ‘‘expected to significantly compromise Australia’s national security.’’
Dutton did not say why he had issued the direction or respond when asked by the Associated Press what impact his direction might have on the police investigations behind the June raids.
The raids were widely condemned as an attempt to intimidate journalists for reporting classified information in the public interest that embarrassed governments but posed no threat to national security.