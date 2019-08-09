Australia issues new rules for police investigating leaks to media

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government on Friday told police to consider the importance of a free and open press when investigating leaked documents after raids on journalists’ offices and a home in June sparked outrage about suppression of free speech.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said he sent a formal direction to Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin, who answers to Dutton, outlining the government’s expectations of police investigating journalists and media organizations over unauthorized documents leaked by government employees.

The direction seems to reduce the likelihood of the government authorizing charges against News Corp. journalist Annika Smethurst as well as Australian Broadcasting Corp. reporters Dan Oakes and Sam Clark, who were targeted in police raids on ABC’s Sydney headquarters and the newspaper political editor’s Canberra home.