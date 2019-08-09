scorecardresearch

Twin baby pandas born in Belgium

By Associated PressAugust 9, 2019, 13 minutes ago
A member of the Pairi Daiza zoo staff fed one of two baby giant pandas born on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the zoo in Brugelette, Belgium.
BRUGELETTE, Belgium — A Belgian wildlife park is proudly announcing the birth of twin baby giant pandas.

Pairi Daiza said in a tweet Friday that Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014, has given birth to ‘‘two little ‘pink shrimps’ that are in good health and that she is taking care of with extraordinary maternal love.’’

Giant panda Hao Hao held one of her twin babies in her mouth at the zoo. Giant pandas are a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups.
The twins were born Thursday, the 8th day of the 8th month, and the park notes that the number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture.

They’re the second and third pandas delivered at the park, following the birth of Tian Bao in June 2016.

Pairi Daiza head Eric Domb says it is ‘‘marvelous news for this extraordinary, but today still threatened, species.’’

Two baby giant pandas crawled in their cot at the zoo.
