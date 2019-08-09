Twin baby pandas born in Belgium

BRUGELETTE, Belgium — A Belgian wildlife park is proudly announcing the birth of twin baby giant pandas.

Pairi Daiza said in a tweet Friday that Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014, has given birth to ‘‘two little ‘pink shrimps’ that are in good health and that she is taking care of with extraordinary maternal love.’’

Giant panda Hao Hao held one of her twin babies in her mouth at the zoo. Giant pandas are a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups. (Pairi Daiza Zoo via AP)

The twins were born Thursday, the 8th day of the 8th month, and the park notes that the number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture.