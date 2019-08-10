Climate of fear: when just one part of an island bans abortion

“I’m sure some of it was paranoia, but I could tell from the way some folks looked at me that they figured out I was traveling for an abortion,” she said. Ciara, who is 32 and has two children, has asked to be identified in this article only by a childhood nickname, to protect her from her abusive former partner, who she said had threatened to kill her if she terminated the pregnancy.

BELFAST — It was one of the warmest days of the year, and Ciara was wearing a T-shirt to try to blend in with the vacationers at Belfast airport. But as soon as she boarded her flight to London, she noticed people staring at the dark purple bruises on her arm and the baby bump that stretched the fabric of her shirt.

While Ireland voted to legalize abortion last year, Northern Ireland — which is part of Britain — has shown no signs of liberalizing its laws, allowing the procedure only when the mother’s life is in danger.

That has led many women, like Ciara, to travel for abortions, something that can be difficult for those who lack the resources to finance the trip. With some states in the United States — most recently Alabama — passing legislation that mirrors the laws in Northern Ireland, many American women could be just a Supreme Court decision away from finding themselves in a similar position.

Northern Ireland’s legislature has not met since 2017, and in that power vacuum, Britain’s Parliament recently passed a measure that would liberalize the region’s abortion laws in October unless a restored regional government intervenes. Arlene Foster, who leads the region’s largest political force, the ultraconservative Democratic Unionist Party, said this past week that she was determined to restore the assembly before the deadline.

Emphasizing that her party would “always speak up for the unborn child,” she said abortion was “one issue where alliances have developed” between some Protestants and Catholics in the region.

Even with the new law in sight, activists say the stigma and deep divisions surrounding the issue will not fade anytime soon. Ciara, for one, felt the pull of those forces.

“I was so sure of my decision before I got on that plane,” she said. “But because of the way we have been conditioned culturally and such, I still spent the whole flight feeling dread and even shame.”

For decades, women in Northern Ireland — even victims of rape and incest, or in cases where fetal abnormalities mean the fetus will not survive — have had either to carry the pregnancy to term or travel outside the region for a termination. Police have raided houses and workplaces in search of abortion pills, and anyone caught procuring an abortion in Northern Ireland can face life imprisonment.

Abortion services are fully funded in England, but many women have difficulty making the trip for a variety of reasons — disability, lack of funds, domestic abuse, or not being able to find child care. Ciara was assisted by several charities.

While some women in Northern Ireland opt for medical abortions using pills obtained illegally online, that was not an option for Ciara because she would have been taking the medication at home, and when she found out she was pregnant, she was living in an emergency accommodation with an abusive husband.

“We were with a counselor when I told my husband about the idea of having an abortion,” she said. “When we got back to the hostel, he grabbed me by the arm, put it down on the table and beat it with a metal spatula,” she said. “He said he would have done worse, but he didn’t want to hurt the baby.”

When Ciara went back to the social services alone to report the abuse, she was told she would be moved . But as she waited for police to take her statement, the counselor tried to talk her out of getting an abortion.

“We have a moral conservatism that’s much stronger even than in the south of Ireland,” Emma Campbell, co-chairwoman of the Northern Irish reproductive rights group Alliance for Choice.