Confusion, rage, and protest grip cutoff Kashmir

Shops were shut. ATMs had run dry. Just about all lines to the outside world — Internet, mobile phones, even landlines — remained severed, rendering millions of people incommunicado.

A sense of coiled menace hung over the locked-down city and the wider region Saturday, a day after a protest erupted into clashes between Kashmiris and Indian security forces.

SRINAGAR, Kashmir — On the streets of Srinagar, Kashmir’s biggest city, security officers tied black bandannas over their faces, grabbed their guns and took positions behind checkpoints. People glanced out the windows of their homes, afraid to step outside. Many were cutting back on meals and getting hungry.

The New York Times gained one of the first inside views by a news organization of life under lockdown in Kashmir and found a population that felt besieged, confused, frightened and furious.

People who ventured out said they had to beg officers to cross a landscape of sandbags, battered trucks, and soldiers staring at them through metal face masks. Several residents said they had been beaten up by security forces for simply trying to buy necessities like milk.

India’s swift and unilateral decision Monday to wipe out Kashmir’s autonomy significantly raised tensions with its archrival, Pakistan, which also claims parts of Kashmir. The territory lying between the two nuclear armed nations was already one of Asia’s most dangerous and militarized flashpoints, smoldering for decades.

Anything dramatic or provocative that happens here — and India’s move was widely seen as both — sends a jolt of anxiety across the region.

On Friday afternoon, witnesses said tens of thousands of peaceful demonstrators were moving through the streets of Srinagar, chanting freedom slogans and waving Kashmiri flags, when Indian forces opened fire.

The crowd panicked and scattered. Sustained bursts of automatic weapon fire could be heard in videos filmed during the protest, and at least seven people were wounded, hospital officials said, some sprayed by buckshot in the eyes.

Afshana Farooq, a 14-year-old girl, was nearly trampled in the stampede.

“We were just marching peacefully after prayers,” said her father, Farooq Ahmed, standing over her in a Srinagar hospital bed. “Then they started shooting at us.”

India has put Kashmir, home to about 8 million people, in a tightening vise, after India’s Hindu nationalist prime minister, Narendra Modi, swept away the autonomy that this mountainous, Muslim-majority region had enjoyed for decades.

His decision was years in the making, the collision of India’s rising nationalist politics, frustration with Kashmir’s dogged separatists, and a long-running rivalry with Pakistan.

For the past three decades, the Kashmir Valley, part of the region controlled by India, has been a conflict zone, a restive area chafing for independence. In the 1990s, Pakistan opened the floodgates for jihadis to cross the border, setting off years of heavy fighting.

Many Kashmiris see India as an oppressive and foreign ruler. They resent all the changes over the years that have diluted what was supposed to be an autonomous arrangement for Kashmir, settled in 1947, when the region’s maharajah agreed to join India with guarantees of some self-control.

No one disputes that Kashmir needed change. Tens of thousands of people have been killed here and the economy lies in ruins.

Modi has said the new terms will make Kashmir more peaceful and prosperous. In a televised speech Thursday, he insisted that turning Kashmir into a federal territory would eliminate corruption, attract investment, and move it “forward with new hopes.’’

In the valley, nearly all of about 50 Kashmiris interviewed said they expected India’s actions to increase the sense of alienation and in turn feed the rebellion.

Tens of thousands of troops from the Indian army, the Central Reserve Police Force (a paramilitary unit), and the Kashmiri state police have been deployed in just about every corner of the valley.

The lock-down’s effects are visible everywhere. Schools have been closed. Parks are deserted. Baby food is running out. In many areas, residents needed to produce a curfew pass to leave their homes.

Kashmiris said that of all the crackdowns they have lived through, this was the worst.