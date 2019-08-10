UK energy firm says power cut was not caused by cyberattack

LONDON — A power cut that affected a million people and caused travel chaos was not the result of a cyberattack, operators of Britain’s electricity network said Saturday. National Grid operations director Duncan Burt said Friday’s blackout was caused when two power stations failed almost simultaneously, leading the system to cut off power to some parts of the country in order to preserve the rest. He said the company was ‘‘very confident that there was no malicious intent or cyberattack involved.’’ The cut hit a large swath of England and Wales, knocking out traffic lights and railway signals and bringing electric-powered trains to a standstill. Electricity was restored within 90 minutes but many travelers were stuck for hours on trains. (AP)

RUSSIA

Thousands protest candidates’ exclusion

MOSCOW — Tens of thousands of people rallied Saturday against the exclusion of some city council candidates from Moscow’s upcoming election, turning out for one of the Russian capital’s biggest political protests in years. After the rally, which was officially sanctioned, hundreds of participants streamed to an area near the presidential administration building to continue with an unauthorized demonstration. They were confronted by phalanxes of riot police and the arrest-monitoring group OVD-Info said 136 people were detained. The rally was the fourth consecutive weekend demonstration in Moscow over the local election. (AP)

MYANMAR

At least 34 people killed in landslide

YANGON — A landslide buried more than a dozen village houses in southeastern Myanmar, killing at least 34 people, an official said Saturday. Rescuers were using backhoes and bulldozers to clear the mud and debris from the village in Paung township. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that some residents were still missing. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that monsoon flooding had displaced more than 7,000 people this week in Mon state. (AP)

TANZANIA

Tanker explosion leaves 62 dead

DAR ES SALAAM — A damaged tanker truck exploded in eastern Tanzania as people were trying to siphon fuel out of it Saturday, killing at least 62 in one of the worst incidents of its kind in the East African country. (AP)