Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinian militants who tried to cross Gaza fence
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — An Israeli army spokesman has confirmed that troops killed four Palestinian militants who attempted to cross the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence.
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Saturday that it was a ‘‘very significant attempt to attack Israel.’’
Speaking at a briefing with reporters, he said Israeli soldiers opened fire when the militants tried to climb the fence, and that the militants returned fire before being killed. No Israelis soldiers were hurt.
Conricus said the four were dressed in military uniforms and carried rifles, grenades, wire cutters and rocket propelled grenades.
He added that while the ‘‘organization affiliation’’ of the four remained unclear, he said Gaza’s ruling Hamas authorities were ‘‘responsible and accountable for any acts of violence emanating from the Gaza Strip whether they were Hamas operatives or not Hamas operatives.’’
Israel and Hamas reached an informal cease-fire in May, following the worst bout of fighting since a 2014 war between them.