After attack on Norway mosque, body found at home tied to assailant, police say

When police made their way into a home where the suspect once lived, they found the body of a young woman.

Police described the suspect as a young white man who appeared to have acted alone. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the mosque attack near the capital, Oslo, and later with murder in connection with the dead body.

OSLO, Norway — A worshipper thwarted an attack on a mosque Saturday by a young man wearing a helmet and body armor, according to Norwegian authorities and a witness. Hours later, police said they found a dead woman at a home linked to the assailant.

“He is indicted for murder,” said Rune Skjold, a police spokesman.

During the mosque attack, the suspect was overpowered by a 75-year-old member of the congregation who sustained slight injuries, said Irfan Mushtaq, a former director of the al-Noor Islamic Centre mosque and a board member who witnessed it.

“The man carried two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol,” and was wearing body armor, a helmet and black clothes, Mushtaq told Norwegian television TV2. “He broke through a glass door and fired shots.”

Only three people were in the mosque at the time, at about 4 p.m. local time. But if he had arrived earlier during prayers, the attacker could have hurt many more people, he said.

Police said they were aware of online posts linked to the suspect, whose name has not been released. About two hours before the attack, a post appeared on 8chan, the message board that had hosted the anti-immigrant manifesto of the man accused of the El Paso, Texas, shooting. The post raised questions of whether it could have been written by the shooting suspect.

“Well cobblers it’s my time,” the post began in English, ending with the Norwegian phrase “valhall venter” or “heaven awaits.”

Skjold said authorities had no evidence the suspect belonged to any kind of network of extremists but were prepared for the possibility that the attack was terror related. He told public broadcaster NRK that the suspect had been known to police, without elaborating.