Greek island sees evacuations as wildfire flares back up

ATHENS — A tourist camp and houses on the Greek island of Elafonisos were evacuated Sunday for a second straight day as a fire at a nearby landfill intensified because of strong winds.

The authorities had deemed the fire under control Saturday night but said the flames picked up as the wind did. The fire service said 121 firefighters, six planes, and five helicopters battled the fire before it was controlled late Sunday.

The seven-square-mile island has a population of about 350 but draws 3,000 visitors a day in summer. Several thousand tourists left the island Sunday, a day after a campground was closed.