Greek island sees evacuations as wildfire flares back up
ATHENS — A tourist camp and houses on the Greek island of Elafonisos were evacuated Sunday for a second straight day as a fire at a nearby landfill intensified because of strong winds.
The authorities had deemed the fire under control Saturday night but said the flames picked up as the wind did. The fire service said 121 firefighters, six planes, and five helicopters battled the fire before it was controlled late Sunday.
The seven-square-mile island has a population of about 350 but draws 3,000 visitors a day in summer. Several thousand tourists left the island Sunday, a day after a campground was closed.
Some of those trying to leave called the evacuation disorganized, saying they got no official warning but decided to leave on their own.
Strong winds and high temperatures stoked dozens of wildfires in Greece. The fire service said 63 broke out from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. It warned of increased fire danger through Tuesday.
‘‘This is the first time in my experience that we will be having four straight days of extreme likelihood of wildfires,’’ Major General Spyros Varsamis said. He is a 25-year veteran of the service.
Associated Press