Muslims clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM — Muslim worshippers and Israeli police clashed Sunday at a holy site during prayers on the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Palestinian medics said at least 14 were wounded, one seriously, at the site, which Muslims call the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and Jews refer to as the Temple Mount. Police said at least four officers were wounded.

Tear gas swirled and stun grenades thundered as worshippers skirmished with police in the worst fighting at the contested holy site in months, amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, days after an Israeli soldier was killed south of Jerusalem. On Saturday, Israeli troops killed four Palestinian militants who attempted to cross the Gaza border fence.