Muslims clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site
JERUSALEM — Muslim worshippers and Israeli police clashed Sunday at a holy site during prayers on the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.
Palestinian medics said at least 14 were wounded, one seriously, at the site, which Muslims call the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and Jews refer to as the Temple Mount. Police said at least four officers were wounded.
Tear gas swirled and stun grenades thundered as worshippers skirmished with police in the worst fighting at the contested holy site in months, amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, days after an Israeli soldier was killed south of Jerusalem. On Saturday, Israeli troops killed four Palestinian militants who attempted to cross the Gaza border fence.
Tens of thousands of Muslims had flocked to the site for holiday prayers, police said. Jews are also observing on Sunday the Ninth of Av, a day of fasting and mourning for the destruction of the two temples that stood on the site in antiquity. The site is the holiest for Jews and the third holiest for Muslims, after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.
Jordan, the site’s custodian sent condemned Israel’s ‘‘irresponsible provocations.’’ Its Foreign Ministry said Israel’s responsible for the violence.
Palestinians had gathered on rumors that police would allow Jewish visitors to enter the site; the protesters threw stones at police. Israeli police had barred entry to Jews, but after the clashes broke out allowed them to enter; Muslims began throwing chairs and other objects at the group.
Associated Press