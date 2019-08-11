Police in Norway call mosque attack attempted terrorism
OSLO — Police on Sunday were investigating a foiled attack at a mosque near Oslo as attempted terrorism. A gunman in a helmet and body armor opened fire but was overpowered before injuring anyone at the mosque.
Police said a 17-year-old found dead in the suspect’s home was his stepsister.
The mosque attack prompted police to guard mosques in the city. Officers, who generally do not carry weapons, were armed for the weekend.
“I guarantee that the police are doing everything we can to keep people safe,” a spokesman said.
Prime Minister Erna Solberg said: “This is not supposed to happen in Norway. Norway should be safe. All places of worship shall be safe.” Three people were in the mosque, al-Noor Islamic Center in Baerum, preparing for Sunday’s celebration of the Eid al-Adha holiday, when a gunman opened fire , the authorities said.
The suspect, who has not revealed his motives to police, recently wrote in an online forum that the gunman who killed more than 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand was “a saint” and wrote: “It’s been fun. Valhalla awaits.”
New York Times