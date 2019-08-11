Search for London teen missing in Malaysia enters 2d week

SEREMBAN, Malaysia — The search for a 15-year-old London girl who vanished from a forest resort entered a second week Sunday amid rising concerns for her safety.

Nora Anne Quoirin’s family discovered her missing Aug. 4 from the Dusun eco-resort, in a case that has baffled police.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said Sunday that police are investigating all angles, including reports that villagers heard early in the morning the day the girl was reported missing. Some 300 people searched despite heavy rain Sunday morning, during a Muslim religious festival, he said. Police have set up a hot line, he added.