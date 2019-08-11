Search for London teen missing in Malaysia enters 2d week
SEREMBAN, Malaysia — The search for a 15-year-old London girl who vanished from a forest resort entered a second week Sunday amid rising concerns for her safety.
Nora Anne Quoirin’s family discovered her missing Aug. 4 from the Dusun eco-resort, in a case that has baffled police.
Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said Sunday that police are investigating all angles, including reports that villagers heard early in the morning the day the girl was reported missing. Some 300 people searched despite heavy rain Sunday morning, during a Muslim religious festival, he said. Police have set up a hot line, he added.
Police believe the teen is still in the vicinity of the resort. They are treating her as a missing person but do not rule out a crime. Her family arrived Aug. 3 for a two-week stay. Her parents, who believe she was abducted, said she was born with holoprosencephaly, a malformation that caused a smaller brain and led to learning and physical disabilities. They said she isn’t independent, has difficulty walking, and has never wandered off on her own.
Investigators have questioned 20 people and said a forensic team was analyzing fingerprints found in the cottage.
Associated Press