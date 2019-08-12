Argentina’s Macri trounced by voters angry over economy

BUENOS AIRES — President Mauricio Macri of Argentina was unexpectedly trounced in primary elections, suggesting that voters angered over his austerity measures and the country’s deep recession and soaring inflation are inclined to put their faith in his leftist opponents.

Polls had predicted a tight race, but Macri received 32% of the vote, lagging 16 points behind the ticket in which the country’s former president and political powerhouse, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, is running as vice president with a little-known presidential candidate.

“We had a bad election,” Macri told supporters in Buenos Aires as he vowed to “redouble efforts” to win back support before the presidential election in October.