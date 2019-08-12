Conservative Giammattei wins Guatemala elections
GUATEMALA CITY — Conservative Alejandro Giammattei has blazed a long, strange path to Guatemala’s presidency, which he won on his fourth try.
The 63-year-old spent several months in prison in 2008, when he was director of the country’s prison system, after some prisoners were killed in a raid on his watch. He was acquitted of wrongdoing.
Until courts prevented some of the more popular candidates from running in this year’s race, he also appeared to be a long-shot candidate in a tumultuous campaign season.
But on Sunday, his get-tough approach to crime and his socially conservative values, including his strident opposition to gay marriage and abortion, finally paid off with Guatemalan voters in a presidential runoff.
‘‘We won. We are very excited, it is logical, it has been 12 years of struggle,’’ Giammatttei said in his victory speech. ‘‘Twelve years waiting to serve my country.’’
Giammattei won about 58% of the votes, compared to about 42% for former first lady Sandra Torres.
associated press