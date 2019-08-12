French ministers call for their own investigation into Jeffrey Epstein

Bloomberg — Two French ministers called for an investigation into possible French victims of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying that U.S. probes into his alleged sex trafficking have indicated links to France.

Marlene Schiappa, minister for women’s affairs, and Adrien Taquet, a junior minister for the protection of children, said an investigation was necessary because Epstein’s death means his trial expected next year on charges of molesting teenage girls and sex trafficking will never take place.

“The death of Mr. Epstein must not deprive his victims of justice,” the French ministers said in a joint statement. “It seems fundamental for the victims that an investigation be opened in France so that all light can be shed.”

Epstein owned an apartment near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and was arrested in early July at an airport near New York upon returning from France. He died of an apparent suicide Saturday.