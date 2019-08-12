German police look into killing of rare bird and vigilantes’ payback

BERLIN — It was a most surprising case for the police: An endangered bird may have attacked two men in a forest, they attacked and killed the bird, and a crowd attacked the two men. Less surprising, alcohol was involved.

Now, with the body of a western capercaillie as evidence, authorities in southwestern Germany are trying to determine what happened.

Two young men, both drunk, took a shortcut through the woods Saturday and encountered the bird and beat it with a bottle, according to police in Titisee-Neustadt, the Black Forest village where the incident occurred.