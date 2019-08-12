Russia hold funerals for five nuclear workers who died in missile explosion

MOSCOW — As funerals were held Monday for five nuclear workers who were killed while testing a new missile, Russian officials said they will try to determine what went wrong.

The weapon prototype they were testing relies on small-scale power sources being developed by the Russian Federal Nuclear Center that use ‘‘radioactive materials, including fissile and radioisotope materials,’’ the scientific director of the center, Vyacheslav Soloviev, said.

The missile exploded Thursday evening in the Arkhangelsk region in Russia’s far north. Three nuclear workers who were injured have been hospitalized in Moscow.