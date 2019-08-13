fb-pixel

Photos: Protesters clash with police in Hong Kong

By Peter Bailey-Wells Globe Staff,August 13, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Policemen arrested a protester during a clash at the airport in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Vincent Yu/Associated Press)

The Hong Kong airport closed check-in for remaining flights late Tuesday afternoon as protesters swarmed the terminal and blocked access to immigration for departing passengers.

More than 100 flights were cancelled on the fifth consecutive day protesters occupied the airport. Airlines had still been trying to clear a backlog of more than 200 flights from Monday.

Protesters clashed with police and blocked entrances. Here are some of the scenes at the airport Tuesday.

Protesters carried barriers to block an outside entrance to airport terminals.(Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)
Policemen arrested a protester.(Kin Cheung/Associated Press)
Travelers made their way past protesters at the airport.(Lam Yik Fei/New York Times)
A traveler shouted while holding her luggage, trying to enter the departure gate area at the airport.(Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)
A traveler stood amidst protesters during a sit-in rally at the airport.(Kin Cheung/Associated Press)
A protester showed this sign to stranded travelers during the demonstration.(Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

