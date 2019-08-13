Photos: Protesters clash with police in Hong Kong
The Hong Kong airport closed check-in for remaining flights late Tuesday afternoon as protesters swarmed the terminal and blocked access to immigration for departing passengers.
More than 100 flights were cancelled on the fifth consecutive day protesters occupied the airport. Airlines had still been trying to clear a backlog of more than 200 flights from Monday.
Protesters clashed with police and blocked entrances. Here are some of the scenes at the airport Tuesday.
